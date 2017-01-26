Jan 26 Ablynx NV :

* Ablynx's partner, Merck KGaA, reports encouraging results with the bi-specific nanobody anti-il-17a/f (m1095) in a phase ib clinical study in patients with psoriasis

* Primary objective of safety and tolerability met

* In three highest dose groups, 100% of patients achieved a 75% or greater reduction in disease activity compared to 0% for placebo

* Onset of clinical effect was rapid and sustained throughout study