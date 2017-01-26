Jan 26 Rank Group Plc :

* Half-Year results for six months ended Dec. 31 2016

* Like-For-Like group revenue up 2 pct

* HY digital revenue up 11 pct; digital platform stable and performing well

* HY like-for-like retail revenue flat in period

* Improving trends in retail casino and UK digital in Q2 over Q1

* Digital operations restructured to drive further future growth

* HY debt levels 37 pct lower than prior year with leverage down to 0.3x

* Continued strong dividend growth with interim dividend of 2.0p, up 11 pct year-on-year

* "first half of group's financial year has seen challenging trading conditions for both our retail casino and bingo businesses, with strong comparable figures in previous year"

* Both businesses showed a year-on-year improvement from quarter to quarter

* Digital business continues to grow strongly and there remains significant potential for this channel as we deliver improvements in H2

* Despite increased inflationary and employment costs, we have detailed plans to improve H2 operating profit and remain confident that group will make good strategic progress in 2017

* As a result, board expects that full year results will be in line with market forecasts Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)