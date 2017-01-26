Jan 26 Brewin Dolphin Holdings Plc
* Q1 discretionary funds inflow of 0.7bln pounds driven by
ongoing inflows from all channels.
* Discretionary funds outflows fell to 0.2 bln pounds (Q1
2016: 0.3 bln) in quarter as a result of lower outflows from
direct discretionary clients.
* Q1 net discretionary funds inflows increased to £0.5bn
excluding transfers, representing 6.9% annualised growth (q1
2016: £0.3bn, 4.8% p.a.).
* Total funds grew to £36.4bn (q1 2016: £33.2bn, fy 2016:
£35.4bn)
* Acquisition of duncan lawrie asset management ltd
("dlam"), announced on 19 december 2016, is expected to complete
in second half of current financial year.
* Momentum behind our growth strategy has continued to build
during q1
