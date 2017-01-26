Jan 26 Sage Group Plc
* Group organic revenue increased by 5.1% for first three
months of year
* Growth for quarter excluding U.S. payments business was
5.9%
* We are evaluating strategic options including a potential
sale for U.S. payments business
* Organic recurring revenue grew by 9.6%
* Organic software and software related services (SSRS)
revenue declined by 10%
* All major Sage countries are running to or exceeding plan,
with exception of the United States
