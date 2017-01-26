Jan 26 Sage Group Plc

* Group organic revenue increased by 5.1% for first three months of year

* Growth for quarter excluding U.S. payments business was 5.9%

* We are evaluating strategic options including a potential sale for U.S. payments business

* Organic recurring revenue grew by 9.6%

* Organic software and software related services (SSRS) revenue declined by 10%

* All major Sage countries are running to or exceeding plan, with exception of the United States