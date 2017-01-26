Jan 26 Fish farmer Salmar :

* Salmar asa says with effect from 26 january 2017, Gustav Witzøe, Salmar's director of processing and sales will take position as acting CEO of Salmar asa while Trond Williksen is on sick leav

* Salmar says Williksen is expected to return to position as ceo in mid-april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)