UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Fish farmer Salmar :
* Salmar asa says with effect from 26 january 2017, Gustav Witzøe, Salmar's director of processing and sales will take position as acting CEO of Salmar asa while Trond Williksen is on sick leav
* Salmar says Williksen is expected to return to position as ceo in mid-april 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources