UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Whitbread Plc :
* Good total sales growth of 8.6 pct for q3
* On track to deliver full year results in line with expectations
* In quarter our brands continued to win market share growing total sales by 8.6 pct and like for like sales by 1.7 pct
* Trading since end of quarter is such that we expect to deliver full year results in line with expectations.
* We have opened 15 hotels in uk since start of year, increasing number of rooms available by 9.7 pct
* Like for like sales grew by 1.8 pct benefitting from our hotel extension programme which, as expected, diluted our like for like revpar, which was down 1.3 pct.
* In quarter, costa delivered total sales growth of 12.5 pct and good like for like sales growth of 4.3 pct
* This performance was supported by its new advertising and promotional campaigns and benefitted from timing of quarter end, which included a strong start to christmas period
* For comparable period, to 26 november, excluding this timing benefit, costa's like for like sales growth was 2.9 pct *3
* Year to date we opened 186 net new stores worldwide and installed 1,266 costa express machines
* We now expect to install at least 1,500 new costa express machines this financial year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources