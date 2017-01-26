Jan 26 Great Portland Estates Plc

* Great portland estates Q3 trading update

* 16 new lettings (86,600 sq ft) signed generating annual rent of 7.2 million stg (our share: 6.4 million stg); 2 pct above march 2016 ERV

* Further 4.5 million stg of lettings under offer; 7.8 pct ahead of March 2016 ERV

* Vacancy rate increased as expected to 7.3 pct due to development/refurbishment completions, average office rent only 48.80 stg sq ft

* Rent roll of 107.7 million stg, up 7.3 pct over three months; diverse tenant base (<1.5 pct to investment banking/securities trading/insurance)

* Forward sale of 73/89 Oxford Street, W1 for 276.5 million stg, crystallising whole life surplus of 75 pct (118.5 million stg)

* Cash and undrawn committed facilities of 445 million stg, low marginal cost of debt of 1.4 pct

* Interest remains healthy for limited available space across our west end focused portfolio

* Continuing uncertain economic environment and our expectation that London's commercial property markets will weaken in near-term