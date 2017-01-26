UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Fuller Smith & Turner Plc :
* Trading over important Christmas and new year period has been strong
* Like for like sales in managed pubs and hotels for last 10 weeks increasing by 7.4 pct
* For 43 week period, like for like sales in managed pubs and hotels increased by 3.7 pct, like for like profits in tenanted inns division were down by 1 pct
* Like for like profits in tenanted inns rising by 2 pct and total beer and cider volumes in Fuller's Beer Company increasing by 1 pct
* For 43 week period total beer and cider volumes in fuller's beer company decreased by 4 pct.
* We are facing increasing cost pressures including a steep rise in business rates, an increase in national living wage and introduction of apprenticeship levy
* "last 10 weeks have been particularly strong" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources