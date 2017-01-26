Jan 26 China Motor Bus Co. Ltd :
* China Motor Bus-...More Announcement On Press Articles
Relating To Argyle Street Management Limited
* Is aware of unusual increase in price and trading volume
of shares of company
* Save as disclosed, not aware of any reasons for these
price and trading volume movements of shares
* Wishes to reiterate that allegations are unfounded
* Confirm that it received an unsigned letter from ASML with
said allegations which board has replied to, rejecting and
refuting allegations made
* Ngan Kit-Keung confirmed to board that suggestion he was
prepared to sell his shareholding interests in company to asml
is unfounded.
