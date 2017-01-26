UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Qinqin Foodstuffs Group Cayman Co Ltd
* Expected that group may record a substantial decrease in its consolidated net profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected results due to recognition of one-off expenses of about rmb23 million in consolidated income statement of group for year ended 31 dec 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources