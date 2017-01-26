EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 26 Ihh Healthcare Bhd
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Ynh Hospitality Sdn Bhd and Kar Sin, a unit of Ynh Property Berhad
* Deal for a total consideration of 63 million rgt
* Deal for acquisition of parcel of freehold land together with a five-storey purpose-built private hospital Source (bit.ly/2kw2VPw) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: