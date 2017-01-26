Jan 26 Endo International Plc

* Endo announces actions to drive greater efficiency and business alignment

* Endo International - Restructuring actions primarily relate to co's corporate functions and Branded Pharmaceutical research and development functions in Malvern, PA and Chestnut Ridge, NY

* Endo International Plc - Restructuring actions will reduce Endo's work force by approximately 90 full-time positions

* Says Endo expects to realize approximately $40 million to $50 million in annual run rate pre-tax cost savings by q4 of 2017

* Endo International Plc - Restructuring actions will result in restructuring cash charges of approximately $15 million to $20 million

