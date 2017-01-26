UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Sin Heng Chan Malaya Bhd -
* Entered into shares sale and purchase agreement for acquisition of tce between astute consultancy and tunas selatan construction
* Upon completion of proposed acquisitions, TCE is expected to carry out rrpt which are necessary for day-to-day operations of tce Source text (bit.ly/2jAxW4Q) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources