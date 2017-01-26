UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Jakks Pacific Inc
* Jakks Pacific and MORF LLC sign exclusive global licensing agreement
* Says both kid and adult MorfBoard product lines are scheduled to be available at retail in spring 2018
* Jakks Pacific Inc - worldwide licensing agreement with Morf LLC for its MorfBoard line of products for kids and adults
* Jakks Pacific Inc - at launch, Jakks will create two separate systems - one designed for kids, and one for adults Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources