Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP :
* Quarter-End total assets under management reached $366.6
billion
* Blackstone Group Lp - economic net income was
$812million($0.68/unit) in the quarter
* Blackstone Group Lp qtrly net income per common unit $0.55
* Blackstone Group Lp - gross inflows were $16.7billion in
the quarter
* Blackstone Group LP - distributable earnings(was $692
million ($0.55/unit) in the quarter
* Blackstone Group LP- declared a fourth quarter
distribution of $0.47 per common unit payable on February 13,
2017
* Qtrly total revenue $1.57 billion versus $897.42 million
