Jan 26 Northrop Grumman Corp :

* Northrop Grumman Corp sees 2017 EPS guidance of $11.30 to $11.60

* Says q4 sales increase 12 percent to $6.4 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.96

* Northrop Grumman Corp - total backlog as of dec. 31, 2016, was $45.3 billion compared with $35.9 billion as of dec. 31, 2015

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.49, revenue view $5.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northrop Grumman Corp sees 2017 sales about $25,000 million

* Northrop Grumman Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures about $900 million

* Northrop Grumman Corp - Q4 aerospace systems sales $2,872 million versus $2,400 million

* Northrop Grumman Corp qtrly manned aircraft sales rose due to higher restricted and e-2d volume, as well as increased f-35 deliveries

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.23, revenue view $25.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S