Jan 26 Northrop Grumman Corp :
* Northrop Grumman Corp sees 2017 EPS guidance of $11.30 to
$11.60
* Says q4 sales increase 12 percent to $6.4 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.96
* Northrop Grumman Corp - total backlog as of dec. 31, 2016,
was $45.3 billion compared with $35.9 billion as of dec. 31,
2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.49, revenue view $5.93
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Northrop Grumman Corp sees 2017 sales about $25,000
million
* Northrop Grumman Corp sees 2017 capital expenditures about
$900 million
* Northrop Grumman Corp - Q4 aerospace systems sales $2,872
million versus $2,400 million
* Northrop Grumman Corp qtrly manned aircraft sales rose due
to higher restricted and e-2d volume, as well as increased f-35
deliveries
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $12.23, revenue view $25.03
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for(bit.ly/2kwtjgp)
