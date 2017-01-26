Jan 26 SL Green Realty Corp :
* SL Green, National Pension Service Of Korea and Hines form
joint venture for ownership of one vanderbilt
* SL Green Realty Corp - announced that it has sold a 27.6
pct interest in one vanderbilt avenue to National Pension
Service Of Korea
* SL Green Realty Corp - it has sold a a 1.4 pct interest to
Hines Interest Lp
* SL Green Realty Corp - NPS and Hines have committed
aggregate equity to project totaling no less than $525 million
* SL Green Realty Corp - construction is expected to be
complete in 2020
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: