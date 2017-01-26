Jan 26 Moneygram International Inc
* Moneygram agrees to merge with Ant Financial
* Moneygram International says stockholders of Moneygram
being offered $13.25 per share in cash
* Moneygram International Inc says deal is valued at
approximately $880 million for all of Moneygram's common and
preferred shares on a fully diluted basis
* Moneygram International Inc says upon completion of the
transaction, Moneygram will retain the Moneygram brand name and
management team
* Transaction has been approved by the Moneygram board of
directors
* Moneygram International Inc says Alex Holmes will continue
to serve as chief executive officer of Moneygram
* Moneygram International Inc says Moneygram will continue
to be headquartered in the United States and operate under its
existing brand
* Moneygram says Thomas H. Lee partners, certain Moneygram
executives who collectively own about 46 percent of voting
shares of co to vote in favor of deal
* Moneygram International Inc says as part of deal, Ant
Financial will assume or refinance Moneygram's outstanding debt
