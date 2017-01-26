Jan 26 Real Nutriceutical Group Ltd :

* Zhonghui Anda Risk Services Ltd has been engaged to conduct independent review

* Zhonghui has recently issued a final report on its findings for certain allegations from review

* Refers to information obtained by Zhonghui during review in respect of allegations made in Glaucus Report

* Zhonghui did not discover any material discrepancies between tax returns and tax receipts

* Zhonghui did not discover any material discrepancies between group's financial records and independent information obtained by Zhonghui

* Company has already entered into settlement agreement with Glaucus

* Company is entitled to state that its financial statements for current and prior years are genuine and correct