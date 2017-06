Jan 26 Antler Gold Inc :

* Antler Gold Inc says plans to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement

* Antler Gold Inc - private placement will include issuance of up to 1.8 million common shares at a price of $0.70 per share

* Antler Gold Inc - private placememnt will also include issuance of up to 1.1 million flow-through common shares at a price of $0.85