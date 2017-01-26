Jan 26 Odella Leather Holdings Ltd

* Odellaleather-profit Warning And Inside Information

* Anticipated that revenue and gross profit of group for six months ended 31 December 2016 would decreased significantly

* Turnover and gross profit for six months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to drop by more than 20 pct

* Expected result is mainly attributable to deterioration of business of some international brands

* Turnover and gross profit for three months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to increase by more than 28 pct

