* Says acquired land plots with a total area of 13.6 ha on Petrovsky Island in Saint-Petersburg

* More than 200,000 sq. m of elite real estate will be constructed there

* Pre-sales for the first stage will be launched in fall 2017

* Plans to complete the projects by 2022