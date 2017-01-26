Jan 26 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc :

* Papa Murphy's announces 2017 development incentive programs

* Papa Murphy's - franchisees signing area development agreements in select, larger markets through 2017 may be eligible for more than $75,000 per store

* Papa Murphy's Holdings - company has identified 36 designated market areas (dmas) as potential markets that may be eligible to receive this incentive