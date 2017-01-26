UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc :
* Papa Murphy's announces 2017 development incentive programs
* Papa Murphy's - franchisees signing area development agreements in select, larger markets through 2017 may be eligible for more than $75,000 per store
* Papa Murphy's Holdings - company has identified 36 designated market areas (dmas) as potential markets that may be eligible to receive this incentive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources