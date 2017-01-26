UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Chefs Warehouse Inc :
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC - purchased Chefs Warehouse shares based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC - reports 5.9 percent stake in Chefs Warehouse as of January 17, 2017
* Legion Partners Asset Management - recommended Chefs' Warehouse's board certain action items such as adopting majority vote standard for election of directors
* Legion Partners Asset Management - recommended chefs' warehouse's board certain action items such as phase out of related party deals
* Legion Partners Asset Management-recommended chefs' warehouse's board to refocus of executive compensation on creating sustained long-term value Source text: (bit.ly/2jiWQoD) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources