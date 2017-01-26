Jan 26 Celgene Corp
* Celgene says Q4 topline growth was predominantly volume
driven with 14 percent of growth coming from product volume:
Conf Call
* Celgene says to continue its share repurchase program in
2017: Conf Call
* Celgene says Abraxane growth in U.S. continues to be
relatively stable in spite of significant competition in lung &
breast cancer: Conf Call
* Celgene says they have a strong chance of growing
annually, each and every year throughout the decade beyond 2020:
Conf Call
* Celgene says keeping an open mind on capital allocation,
including dividends : Conf Call
* Celgene CEO is optimistic that Trump government is
focusing on preserving, enhancing competitive marketplace as a
way to balance value & economics of healthcare
* Celgene CEO says they have to see how repeal & replacement
of Obamacare plays out
* Celgene CEO says in relation to Trump government: "We
think it's going to be a pro-innovation, pro-industry policy
environment"
* Celgene CEO says overall Celgene is "guardedly optimistic"
about expected corporate tax reform; cites growing optimism that
it will be pro-innovation
* Celgene CEO says tax reform could provide significant
long-term benefits to U.S. economy, healthcare industry and
"really level the playing field"
