* Celgene says Q4 topline growth was predominantly volume driven with 14 percent of growth coming from product volume: Conf Call

* Celgene says to continue its share repurchase program in 2017: Conf Call

* Celgene says Abraxane growth in U.S. continues to be relatively stable in spite of significant competition in lung & breast cancer: Conf Call

* Celgene says they have a strong chance of growing annually, each and every year throughout the decade beyond 2020: Conf Call

* Celgene says keeping an open mind on capital allocation, including dividends : Conf Call

* Celgene CEO is optimistic that Trump government is focusing on preserving, enhancing competitive marketplace as a way to balance value & economics of healthcare

* Celgene CEO says they have to see how repeal & replacement of Obamacare plays out

* Celgene CEO says in relation to Trump government: "We think it's going to be a pro-innovation, pro-industry policy environment"

* Celgene CEO says overall Celgene is "guardedly optimistic" about expected corporate tax reform; cites growing optimism that it will be pro-innovation

* Celgene CEO says tax reform could provide significant long-term benefits to U.S. economy, healthcare industry and "really level the playing field"