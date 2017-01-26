UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Tsui Wah Holdings Ltd -
* Unit and vendors entered into acquisition agreement
* Deal at initial consideration of hk$255 million
* Purchaser has agreed to acquire sale shares, representing entire issued shares of target company
* Target company is Success Path Limited; purchaser is Kang Wang Holdings Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources