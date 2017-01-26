Jan 26 JetBlue Airways Corp :
* In 2017, plan to continue to invest in Boston, Fort
Lauderdale and the West Coast - Conf call
* In quarter, Latin American results remained mixed but
performed generally in line with the system - Conf call
* Still closely monitoring the economic trends in Puerto
Rico - Conf call
* Sees January RASM to decline between 8 percent and 9
pecrent - Conf call
* Impact of winter storm Jonas last year negatively impacted
January RASM by two points - Conf call
* Expect January to be weakest month of the quarter - Conf
call
* Beyond January, current bookings are pointing to positive
RASM in "peak February periods" - Conf call
* "Initial read on April is also encouraging" - Conf call
* Expect sequential improvement in RASM from the first to
second quarter - Conf call
* December and January calendar shift compressed holiday
return and had an impact on overall demand for holiday travel -
Conf call
* Planned capacity growth should be be higher in the second
half of 2017 - Conf call
* Expect CASM excluding fuel growth to be higher in the
first half of year - Conf call
* Expect CASM ex-fuel growth to peak in Q2 and then moderate
as we move through Q3 and Q4 - Conf call
* For the first quarter, we expect total capital
expenditures of approximately $305 million to $365 million -
Conf call
* Expect to use a mix of cash and debt financing for 2017
orders - Conf call
* Have not seen any change to pilot attrition numbers - Conf
call
* Plan to recruit about 200 to 300 pilots this year - Conf
call
