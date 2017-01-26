Jan 26 Vetoquinol SA :

* 2016 Sales: 350.3 million euros ($373.70 million), 4.3 pct like-for-like growth

* backed by a strong financial structure, we are stepping up our efforts in innovation and new product launches, while working systematically on targeted acquisition opportunities, says CEO