EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 26 Vetoquinol SA :
* 2016 Sales: 350.3 million euros ($373.70 million), 4.3 pct like-for-like growth
* backed by a strong financial structure, we are stepping up our efforts in innovation and new product launches, while working systematically on targeted acquisition opportunities, says CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9374 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: