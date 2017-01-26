Jan 26 VSE Corp :
* A United States District Judge for Eastern District of
Virginia awarded damages of about $3.5 million against VSE
Corporation in civil lawsuit
* Court's order reduces previously reported jury award of
about $4.8 million rendered on June 30, 2016-SEC filing
* Co is evaluating legal options in respect of Court's
decision regarding Heritage lawsuit, including filing of motion
for new trial or of an appeal
* Expects FY income statement will include reserve that will
be greater than $1.2 million recorded on 10-Q for qtrs ended
June 30,Sept 30
