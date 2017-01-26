Jan 27 Nikkei:

* Panasonic Corp to stop making vacuum cleaners in North America, shedding 70 or so American jobs- Nikkei

* Panasonic Corp will switch to consignment production and exports from Malaysia- Nikkei

* Panasonic corp will also be creating 7,900 or so U.S. jobs in the coming years - Nikkei