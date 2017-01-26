Jan 26 Swift Transportation Co :
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.40
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.38
* Qtrly operating revenue $1.04 billion versus $1.1 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $1.04
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Swift Transportation Co sees Q1 2017 GAAP diluted eps to
be in range of $0.11-$0.16
* Swift Transportation Co sees Q1 adjusted EPS to be in
range of $0.13-$0.18
* Swift Transportation Co expect Q2 GAAP diluted EPS to be
in range of $0.23-$0.28
* Swift Transportation Co sees Q2 adjusted EPS to be in
range of $0.25-$0.30
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $971.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
