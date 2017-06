Jan 26 Hilltop Holdings Inc

* Hilltop Holdings says produced income of $35.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for Q4 of 2016

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hilltop Holdings - board reauthorized stock repurchase program under which co may repurchase, in aggregate, up to $50.0 million of outstanding stock

* Purchases will be funded from available cash balances