UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Beneteau SA :
* Forecasts for 2016-17: consolidated revenue growth of 4.5-7 pct
* Forecasts for 2016-17: group income from ordinary operations: 53-60 million euros ($56.6-64.0 million)
* Forecasts for 2016-17: continued improvement in the cash position Source text: bit.ly/2kxr9cp Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources