EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 26 Boiron SA :
* FY revenue 614.5 million euros ($655.73 million) versus 607.8 million euros year ago
* Expects operating result for 2016 will be slightly higher than in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/2jBjlq4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9371 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: