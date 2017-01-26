Jan 26 Mcbride Plc

* Proposed placing

* Proposed placing of 8,400,000 ordinary shares in mcbride plc by Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc

* Placing will be priced at 150 pence per placing share

* Placing shares represent approximately 4.6 pct of McBride's entire issued share capital.

* Liberum capital limited ("Liberum") is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with placing.