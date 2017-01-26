Jan 26 Stericycle Inc :
* Stericycle Inc - for Q4 of 2016, Stericycle, inc expects
to record charges of approximately $65-$75 million to pre-tax
income
* Stericycle Inc- anticipates approximately $30-$32 million
of total charges for Q4 will be adjusting items consistent with
co's historical classifications
* Stericycle Inc- does not expect its 2017 guidance for
adjusted diluted earnings per share or free cash flow to change
as a result of these charges
* Stericycle Inc - pre-tax charges are primarily related to
write-down of certain assets in United Kingdom
* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.61, revenue view $3.60
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Stericycle Inc- company expects balance of charges to
reduce both GAAP and non-GAAP net income for Q4 by approximately
$35-$43 million on a pre-tax basis
* Stericycle Inc - company has written down value of certain
assets due to disposal of certain M&I assets in U.K. and
classification of other assets in U.K.
