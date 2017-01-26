EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 26 Fidelity National Financial Inc
* Fidelity National Financial - unit of co entered into amendment of consent order and consent order for civil money penalty assessment
* Fidelity National Financial - amendment is an amendment to consent order, dated as of April 13, 2011 between Lender Processing Services, Inc.
* Fidelity National Financial - neither amendment,2011 consent order makes any findings of fact, conclusions of wrongdoing, nor did LPS admit fault, liability
* Fidelity National Financial - amendment terminates document execution review requirement of 2011 consent order
* Fidelity National Financial - pursuant to amendment between servicelink and agencies assessed and ServiceLink has paid a civil money penalty of $65 million
* Pursuant to amendment agencies have agreed they will not take any further action against ServiceLink Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and could have raised even more, the company said on Friday, despite pressure on banks to back away from the project.
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.