Jan 26 Alphabet Inc :

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted EPS for class A and B common stock and class C capital stock $9.36

* Qtrly aggregate paid clicks up 36 percent

* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS for class A and B common stock and class C capital stock $7.56

* Qtrly aggregate cost-per-click down 15 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $9.64, revenue view $25.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $26,064 million versus $21,329 million

* Qtrly Google advertising revenue $22,399 million versus $19,078 million

* Qtrly revenue performance led by mobile search and YouTube

* Headcount at quarter-end 72,053 versus 69,953 at Q3-end

* Q4 earnings per share view $9.64, revenue view $25.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Seeing great momentum in Google's newer investment areas and ongoing strong progress in Other Bets"

* Qtrly Google segment revenue $25,802 million versus $21,179 million Source text: bit.ly/2k6LisM Further company coverage: