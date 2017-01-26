Jan 26 Alphabet Inc :
* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted EPS for class A and B common stock
and class C capital stock $9.36
* Qtrly aggregate paid clicks up 36 percent
* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS for class A and B common stock and
class C capital stock $7.56
* Qtrly aggregate cost-per-click down 15 percent
* Q4 earnings per share view $9.64, revenue view $25.26
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $26,064 million versus $21,329 million
* Qtrly Google advertising revenue $22,399 million versus
$19,078 million
* Qtrly revenue performance led by mobile search and YouTube
* Headcount at quarter-end 72,053 versus 69,953 at Q3-end
* "Seeing great momentum in Google's newer investment areas
and ongoing strong progress in Other Bets"
* Qtrly Google segment revenue $25,802 million versus
$21,179 million
