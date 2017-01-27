EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 27 International Healthway Corporation Ltd
* Clarify co reported matter involving Lim Beng Choo leaving office premises with her computer and some documents to police
* Formal police report will be made in due course in relation to matter involving Lim Beng Choo
* Further to announcement on trading halt, board require more time to determine current state of affairs of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: