Jan 27 Elisa Oyj :
* Q4 revenue 434 million euros ($463.12 million) (Reuters
poll 426 million euros)
* Q4 EBITDA ex-items 139 million euros (Reuters poll 137
million euros)
* Proposes FY dividend of 1.50 euro per share (Reuters poll
1.49 euro per share)
* Macroeconomic environment in Finland is still expected to
be weak in 2017, regardless of some positive developments
* 2017 revenue is estimated to be at same level or slightly
higher than in 2016
* 2017 comparable EBITDA is anticipated to be at same level
or slightly higher than in 2016
* Capital expenditure in 2017 is expected to be a maximum of
13 per cent of revenue
Source text for Eikon:
Link to Reuters poll:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9371 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)