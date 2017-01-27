Jan 27 Elisa Oyj :

* Q4 revenue 434 million euros ($463.12 million) (Reuters poll 426 million euros)

* Q4 EBITDA ex-items 139 million euros (Reuters poll 137 million euros)

* Proposes FY dividend of 1.50 euro per share (Reuters poll 1.49 euro per share)

* Macroeconomic environment in Finland is still expected to be weak in 2017, regardless of some positive developments

* 2017 revenue is estimated to be at same level or slightly higher than in 2016

* 2017 comparable EBITDA is anticipated to be at same level or slightly higher than in 2016

* Capital expenditure in 2017 is expected to be a maximum of 13 per cent of revenue Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:

