Jan 27 Gemini Investments Holdings Ltd
* Entered into capitalisation and subscription agreement
with grand beauty management ltd
* Subscription price is hk$3.0 per convertible preference
share
* Agreed to issue and subscriber has conditionally agreed to
subscribe for up to a maximum of 597.2 million new convertible
preference shares
* Consideration for subscription of convertible preference
shares will be satisfied in full by capitalising shareholder's
loan in principal amount of hk$1.78 billion
