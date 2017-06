Jan 27 Axis AB

* Q4 net sales increased by 17 percent to SEK 2,059 m (1,758)

* Says "for the first time, we generated sales of more than SEK 2 billion in a quarter"

* Q4 operating profit increased to SEK 253 m (231)

* Says the weak Swedish krona had a significant positive effect on growth during the fourth quarter.

* Q4 board proposes that no dividend should be declared for 2016 fiscal year