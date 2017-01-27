Jan 27 Countryside Properties Plc
* Countryside: Bookrunner - Oaktree announces that seller
has sold 45 million ordinary shares at a price of 230 pence per
share in Countryside
* Countryside: Bookrunner - Sale represents approximately 10
pct of company's issued share capital
* Countryside: Bookrunner - proceeds of placing are payable
in cash on usual settlement terms, and closing of placing is
expected to occur on a T+2 basis on 31 Jan
* Countryside: Bookrunner - Placing was conducted through an
accelerated bookbuild, Barclays, Numis Securities acted as
joint bookrunners
* Countryside: Bookrunner - Following completion of placing,
seller will continue to hold approximately 46.1 pct of issued
share capital of company
