UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 Lumax Industries Ltd
* Lumax Industries Ltd says approved a capital expenditure plan upto INR 1 billion to be done over a period of 12 months .
* Lumax Industries -capex for expanding existing manufacturing facilities in Sanand ,future expansion for supply of automotive lighting products Source text - (bit.ly/2jvqYRi) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources