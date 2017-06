Jan 27 Prestariang Bhd

* Unit entered into eight separate sale and purchase agreements with joyful star sdn. Bhd

* Agreements are for purchase of eight-storey semi-detached signature corporate offices/retail suites for an aggregate consideration of 25.5 million rgt

* Proposed acquisitions are not expected to have material effect on consolidated earnings for fy ending 31 december 2017 Source (bit.ly/2jl5qU9) Further company coverage: