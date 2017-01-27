Jan 27 Telia Company Ab :
* Telia says in terms of financial guidance for 2017 our
organic EBITDA, from continuing operations, excluding
non-recurring items, is expected to be around 2016 level.
* Telia says we aim for our operational free cash flow (free
cash flow excluding licenses and dividends from associates),
from continuing operations, to be above SEK 7 billion (from SEK
5.5 billion 2016)
* Says this operational free cash flow together with
dividends from associates, should cover a dividend around 2016
level
* Says for 2018 and 2019 we aim to further increase
operational cash flow.
* Says we update our dividend policy, stating that at least
80 percent of free cash flow, excluding licenses, from
continuing operations to be distributed to our shareholders
(previously including licenses).
* Says we continue to aim for a net debt/ebitda ratio of 2
times, +/- 0.5 and target a solid investment grade long-term
credit rating (a- to bbb+).
* Telia says as of now we expect new roaming regulation to
have a slight negative effect on our ebitda for 2017
* Says when it comes to Denmark, as of now we don't see risk
and valuation as attractive for a larger acquisition in Denmark
and will continue to review our strategic options.
* Telia says we see it as highly probable that Eurasian
assets will be disposed during 2017.
* Telia says when it comes to disposal of Fintur holdings,
we have seen an increased interest in our assets following
decision to explore a joint divestment of Fintur holdings
together with Turkcell.
* Says we continue to have a constructive dialogue with US,
Dutch and Swedish authorities in their respective investigations
and have an active dialogue regarding proposed settlement of usd
1.45 billion
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)