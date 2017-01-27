Jan 27 Alliance Trust Plc
* Announces that it has entered into an agreement with
shareholder Elliott to repurchase all ordinary shares in company
in respect of which Elliott has a disclosable interest
* The repurchase, if approved by the Company's independent
shareholders, will be undertaken shortly after the Company's
forthcoming General Meeting in five equal tranches, each at a
4.75 per cent discount to the then prevailing NAV.
* Board believes that proposed repurchase is in best
interests of company and its shareholders as a whole, having
regard in particular to uplift to NAV of approximately 1 per
cent.
* Board reaffirms its proactive approach to buy back shares,
and going forward is prepared to do so at or around that same
level.
