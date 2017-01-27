Jan 27 Alliance Trust Plc

* Announces that it has entered into an agreement with shareholder Elliott to repurchase all ordinary shares in company in respect of which Elliott has a disclosable interest

* The repurchase, if approved by the Company's independent shareholders, will be undertaken shortly after the Company's forthcoming General Meeting in five equal tranches, each at a 4.75 per cent discount to the then prevailing NAV.

* Board believes that proposed repurchase is in best interests of company and its shareholders as a whole, having regard in particular to uplift to NAV of approximately 1 per cent.

* Board reaffirms its proactive approach to buy back shares, and going forward is prepared to do so at or around that same level.