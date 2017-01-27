UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 27 ITC Ltd
* Dec quarter net profit 26.47 billion rupees
* Dec quarter total income from operations 135.70 billion rupees
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 25.04 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 129.62 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 25.54 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2jaLl7F Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources