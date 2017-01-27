Jan 27 BIMobject AB

* Carries out directed share issue of about 166.7 million Swedish crowns ($18.80 million) to Solar A/S

* Subscription price of 21 crowns per share has been established on basis of share price and is result of negotiation with investor

* Share issue comprises amount of 7,938,566 new shares and increases share capital by 174,648 crowns

* Directed share issue involves share dilution rate of approximately 15.35 pct for existing shareholders, based on number of shares in company before/after issue