Jan 27 Rtx A/S :
* RTX A/S initiates a new share buy-back programme
* Maximum buyback of own shares with a nominal value of up
to 2,150,000 Danish Krone
* Expects to use authorization given to repurchase shares
for a maximum permitted value of 60 million Danish Krone ($8.61
million) in period until January 2018
* First part of share buy-back programme runs from 27
January 2017 to 30 June 2017
* Danske Bank acts as financial advisor and as lead manager
of programme
* The maximum amount that RTX may pay for shares purchased
under the share buy-back programme is 30 million Danish Krone
($4.31 million) and a maximum of 300,000 shares may be purchased
($1 = 6.9671 Danish crowns)
