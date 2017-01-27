Jan 27 Rtx A/S :

* RTX A/S initiates a new share buy-back programme

* Maximum buyback of own shares with a nominal value of up to 2,150,000 Danish Krone

* Expects to use authorization given to repurchase shares for a maximum permitted value of 60 million Danish Krone ($8.61 million) in period until January 2018

* First part of share buy-back programme runs from 27 January 2017 to 30 June 2017

* Danske Bank acts as financial advisor and as lead manager of programme

* The maximum amount that RTX may pay for shares purchased under the share buy-back programme is 30 million Danish Krone ($4.31 million) and a maximum of 300,000 shares may be purchased

